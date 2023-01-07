Two children die of gas suffocation near Swabi

Swabi: Two children died and four other family members fainted due to gas suffocation near Swabi on Saturday. According to rescue sources, the head of the family Naveed, his wife, two daughters and two sons were asleep in the room of their house with the gas heater on in Kotha area of Topi in Swabi when two children died of gas suffocation while four others fainted.

The deceased boys were identified as 13-year-old Ahmad Umar and three-year-old Hasnain Umar. Due to gas outage in the night the heat went off but as the supply resumed the gas filled the room. Rescue 1122 Swabi personnel discovered all the family members in a serious condition and rushed them to Bacha Khan Medical Complex.