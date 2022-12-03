Two earthquakes jolt KP areas; No causality reported

PESHAWAR: Two earthquakes jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, including Peshawar and Chitral on Saturday, however, no causality was report yet.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the first earthquake with magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The quake tremors were felt in Chitral, Dir and other areas of the KP. The depth of the earthquake was 101 kilometers and its epicenter was 73 away from Chitral. No casualty was reported so far. The panic gripped the areas and people rushed to safe areas.

According to US Geological Survey (USGS), the second earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit the region after an hour and a half which was located 144 kilometers north of the first earthquake in Ishkashim in KP. The earthquake was located a depth of 102 kilometers.

This quake was located just 20 kilometers from the Pakistan border in the Chitral region. On October 12, an earthquake with magnitude 3.9-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometers and its epicenter was some 80km away from Khuzdar in the west.