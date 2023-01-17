Two robbers killed in alleged police encounter

SADIQABAD: Two robbers were shot dead and three police officials injured in an alleged encounter near Sadiqabad on Tuesday.

Police said dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to hospital. The injured officials include Aamir, Sakhawat and Asad. In another incident, a man was shot dead by some gunmen in New Karachi Bilal Colony. The deceased has been identified as Aziz Noor Muhammad.

According to police, the victim was sitting outside his residence when the suspects opened fire at him and fled. Police said the murder seems to be due to personal rivalry as the suspects did not rob the victim.