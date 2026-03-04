KARACHI: Mr. SM Tanveer, the Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) and a key figure in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has urged Pakistani investors to withdraw their investments from the UAE's real estate sector and reinvest in their home country.

According to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Tanveer emphasized the importance of redirecting investments to Pakistan, citing the need for economic sustainability. He highlighted recent efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to strengthen the nation’s economy, urging the business community to contribute actively to the country’s development.

Mr. Tanveer pointed to Pakistan’s strategic advantages, including its location, natural resources, and skilled labor force, as reasons for potential economic growth. He called on investors to capitalize on these opportunities to aid in the country's economic resurgence.

He encouraged the business community to collaborate with relevant authorities to explore investment opportunities, emphasizing the need for swift action to help build a prosperous future for Pakistan.

The post UBG Chief Calls on Pakistani Investors to Reinvest in Homeland appeared first on Pakistan Business News.