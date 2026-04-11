﻿US-Iran talks end without a final deal

The session ended without a final agreement after 21 hours of intense talks in the Pakistani capital. However, officials described the outcome as a break rather than a breakdown, with both Washington and Tehran signaling their willingness to continue talks. Global oil markets have stabilized after a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, which has emerged as a key architect in bringing the US and Iran to the negotiating table for the first direct, high-level engagement in more than a decade.

Analysts suggest that sustaining the diplomatic engagement itself is a critical first step towards de-escalation after weeks of escalating regional tensions. Islamabad has been confirmed as the primary channel for all future communications between the two nations.

Business leader and former Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Shahid Rasheed Butt, stated that in a rare convergence, both the US and Iran acknowledged Pakistan’s central facilitation role. Communications related to the ceasefire specifically named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, a development observers deemed unusual given the deep-seated mistrust between the negotiating parties.

Butt noted that very few nations command sufficient trust from both Washington and Tehran to host such sensitive engagement. The talks coincided with an Iranian confirmation that it would permit the resumption of shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement prompted an immediate positive response in global financial centres, with crude oil prices easing and equities recovering. Nevertheless, experts caution that supply chain disruptions could persist for months, even if maritime flows normalise.

For Pakistan, these developments have direct economic implications. As a nation heavily reliant on imported fuel, any sustained decline in global oil prices could alleviate inflationary pressure and support the country”s external account, both of which are under strain from an ongoing IMF-supported programme and fiscal consolidation measures.

However, uncertainty over the durability of the ceasefire continues to present significant risks to Pakistan”s energy costs and exchange rate stability.

The broad regional and global stakes were underscored by the presence of diplomatic representatives from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, who were in Islamabad serving in indirect facilitation roles.

Shahid Rasheed Butt added that while the increased diplomatic visibility may enhance Pakistan’s global standing, any tangible economic benefits will ultimately depend on achieving sustained regional stability and ensuring policy continuity at home.