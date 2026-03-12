Vivo Introduces Y11d Smartphone Featuring 6500mAh Battery and 44W FlashCharge

Lahore: Vivo has officially launched its newest smartphone, the Y11d, which is designed to offer enhanced battery life and reliability. The device is equipped with a 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery and features 44W FlashCharge technology, representing a notable advancement in the Y series.

According to Vivo, the Y11d is engineered to deliver sustained power for prolonged use, helping users stay connected with minimal disruptions. The 44W FlashCharge capability is supported by 29-dimension security protection, ensuring that the rapid charging process is both fast and secure. Additionally, the smartphone includes IP65 dust and water resistance, further enhancing its durability for everyday usage.

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