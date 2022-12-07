Walk held to mark International Voters Day

DALBADIN: A walk was held from Government High School to Press Club in Dalbandin under the auspices of District Election Commission Chagai to mark International Voters Day here on Wednesday.

“One vote could alter the destiny of a nation and a country,” said speakers while addressing the participants of a walk. The walk was addressed by Abdul Basit Buzdar, Assistant Commissioner, Dalbandin, Abbas Ali Qadri, District Election Commissioner, Agha Irfan Shah and others. They said vote carries immense importance, therefore, it ought to be cast after due consideration. They said that vote of an individual is the guarantor of change in the society.

The walk was attended by the leaders of different political parties, teachers and students of different educational institutions of Dalbendin. Earlier, the walk was taken out from Government High School Dalbandin, marched through different roads and reached Dalbandin Press Club.