﻿West Indies star, Pakistan spinner the big winners in latest rankings update

Hayley Matthews continues to dominate the T20I rankings, while Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal closes in on England’s Sophie Ecclestone at the top of the list for T20I bowlers.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews has made further ground on the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, while a Pakistan spinner has closed in on No.1 spot for T20I bowlers following the latest update.

Matthews was named Player of the Series during West Indies’ recent 4-1 victory over Pakistan in their five-game T20I series, with the talented all-rounder now sitting inside the top five in all three T20I rankings categories.

The 26-year-old moves up one place to third on the updated T20I batter rankings, gains one spot to be fifth on the latest bowler rankings and maintains her healthy lead at the head of the all-rounder category following a superb series against Pakistan that netted 205 runs and seven wickets.

West Indies teammates Shemaine Campbelle (up 16 spots to 70th for batters) and Afy Fletcher (up 16 places to 25th for bowlers) made ground in their respective categories, while Pakistan will be buoyed be the performances of a pair of their players who made inroads in the T20I bowler rankings.

Women’s T20I Batter Rankings

Shemaine Campbelle brings up a crucial half-century

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal gains one place to move to third behind England’s Sophie Ecclestone following her seven wickets for the series, while pacer Fatima Sana rises seven spots to 26th after her five scalps against the West Indies.

Women’s T20I Bowler Rankings

There also some movement from players from India and Bangladesh, following the first four matches of their ongoing series in Sylhet.

Hard-hitting right-hander Shafali Verma moves up three places to 12th on the list for T20I batters after her 84 runs from four innings, while teammate Radha Yadav improves 16 spots to equal 30th for T20I bowlers following her seven wickets at an average just greater than 10.

And Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce has been rewarded for earning her side a spot at this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, after she made ground on the latest T20I rankings following standout performances at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier event in Abu Dhabi.

Bryce moves up 14 places to equal 25th on the list for batters, improves 19 spots to equal 52nd for T20I bowlers and jumps two places and into the top 10 at ninth for all-rounders on the back of her Player of the Match efforts against Ireland in the semi-finals of the Qualifier event.