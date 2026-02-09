The Meteorological Department’s Quetta Regional Center today issued a forecast for widespread precipitation, including moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential snowfall, across numerous districts of Balochistan within the next 24 to 48 hours.
According to the forecast report, a weather system is expected to bring moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds to Gwadar, Khuzdar, Kech, Chagai, Panjgur, Kalat, Washuk, Surab, Noshki, Kharan, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qilah Abdullah, Qilah Saifullah, Loralai, Musakhel, and Zhob districts during the evening and night.
The department also warned that more severe conditions, including hailstorms and isolated showers, may occur in the districts of Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kalat, and Kharan during the forecast period.
Furthermore, light snowfall over the hills is anticipated in Chaman, Pishin, Qilah Abdullah, Qilah Saifullah, and Ziarat districts over the next 24 hours.
The outlook for the next 48 hours indicates that partly cloudy conditions with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms will likely persist in Chagai, Kalat, Surab, Noshki, Kharan, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qilah Abdullah, Qilah Saifullah, Loralai, Musakhel, and Zhob. The possibility of light snowfall over the hills in northern districts also exists during this extended period.
This forecast for inclement weather comes after a 24-hour period with no recorded rainfall in the region. Temperature readings in the last 24 hours showed significant variation, with Kalat registering the lowest temperature at -1.0°C, while Lasbella reached a high of 32.0°C.