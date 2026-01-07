President Asif Ali Zardari, in a message marking the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, has highlighted a pressing need for national unity, stating that the capacity for consensus-building is required today more than ever.
In a statement on Monday, the president paid homage to the late statesman, describing him as a ‘towering figure’ whose leadership fundamentally shaped Pakistan’s destiny and continues to be an enduring source of inspiration.
President Zardari recalled that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established the Pakistan People’s Party with a vision centered on justice, equality, and the empowerment of all citizens. The message credited his leadership with the adoption of Pakistan’s first unanimously approved Constitution in 1973, which was described as a cornerstone of the nation’s parliamentary democracy.
The president noted that the former premier championed the rights of marginalised communities and gave a voice to the underrepresented. His initiatives in land rights, labour protections, and the expansion of education and public services were aimed at enhancing opportunity and dignity for farmers, workers, women, and the underprivileged.
In the realms of security and foreign policy, the statement identified Bhutto as the main architect of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, which laid the groundwork for the country”s sovereign deterrent. His statesmanship was also recognised for strengthening Pakistan’s independent foreign policy and hosting the historic 1974 Islamic Summit Conference to bolster cooperation within the Muslim world.
Revisiting the theme of unity, President Zardari emphasised the unprecedented consensus Bhutto created to formulate the federal parliamentary constitution in a short period, a document originating from the first constituent assembly elected on the principle of one person, one vote.
The commemoration message concluded with a call to reaffirm the national resolve to advance Bhutto’s vision for a just, democratic, and progressive Pakistan, urging that his legacy should guide collective efforts towards achieving peace, prosperity, and unity.