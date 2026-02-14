Trending News: Business Leader Urges Shift from Stabilization to Economic GrowthLahore Carpet Industry Embraces AI to Boost Global Competitiveness﻿Balochistan Braces for Heavy Rains, Hailstorms﻿Rs4bn Digital Project Launched to Connect 1.8M in Sindh﻿Delay in ex-PM’s eye treatment aimed at damaging eyesight: PTI﻿Zardari Issues Stern Warning Against Anti-State Actions﻿Protest in Badin against violence, lathi-charge, shelling, arrests at Haq Do rally in Karachi﻿CJP Announces Establishment of Free Support Centres for Women﻿Close liquor shops during Ramadan and Ash Wednesday: Christian Rights Defense Council﻿OIC Arm and Chad Ink Pact to Propel Research and Industry﻿Pakistan Army Chief, US Secretary of State Discuss Regional Security and Counter-terrorism﻿Pakistan Medical Association threatens nationwide clinic shutdown against new tax measures﻿Prime Minister Embarks on Austrian Visit to Bolster Investment and Diplomatic Engagement﻿Decision to install pink buttons outside every police station in Punjab for redressal of police-related complaints﻿26 suspects including Al-Qaeda operative arrested in CTD operations in Punjab﻿Khairpur, Tando Masti: Severe collision between a passenger bus and a trailer on the National Highway, 11 passengers killed, 10 injured﻿Sindh Education System in Turmoil as 1,470 Posts Lie Vacant﻿Police Intensify Security Measures at Religious Sites and Checkpoints Across Capital﻿Pakistan, Syria to Boost Cooperation for Enhanced Pilgrim Facilitation﻿Need to further strengthen relations between Pakistan, Egypt, and Al-Azhar University: Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan﻿Pakistan’s Diplomatic Mission Joins Canadian Organisations for Ramadhan Food Initiative﻿SESSI and PLSP organize workshop to enhance staff’s life-saving skills﻿New Programme Tackles Educational Gap for Children Battling Cancer﻿Striving for an education system free from commerce, politics, sectarianism, and terrorism: Allama Jawad Naqvi﻿3-day Sangharites Model United Nations edition held at Cadet College Sanghar, 290 delegates participate﻿Woman killed, teenage son injured in firing in Karachi’s Jahangirabad﻿Last 11 dacoits of Muzaffargarh’s Bosan gang in Punjab also surrender﻿Teenager fatally shoots self in Karachi’s Federal B Area﻿Armed robbery attempt foiled in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, police and citizens catch 3 suspects﻿Stray bullet kills 14-year-old boy in Karachi’s Korangi﻿Person injured by stray bullet in Karachi Orangi Town; investigation launched﻿16 Apprehended in Major Crackdown in Capital; Drugs, Firearms Seized﻿Police encounter in North Karachi, one suspect arrested injured, accomplice escapes﻿Encounter in Karachi’s Mominabad graveyard, 4 arrested including 3 injured robbers﻿Karachi: Firing in Orangi Town, one person injured, shifted to hospital﻿Armed men snatch mobile phone, cash, and ATM card from school teacher in Shahdadkot, flee﻿Alarming Rise in Fatal Fires in Karachi Claims 83 Lives in Jan: Report﻿Top Cop Orders Heightened Vigilance to Quell Any Disturbance in the capital﻿Protesters at Rally Decry Police-Capitalist Nexus for Widespread Repression of Workers﻿Artificial Intelligence Touted as Key to Revitalising Traditional Weaving Sector﻿One-Window System Introduced in Kashmir to Attract Expatriate InvestmentGhandhara Automobiles Ltd Anticipates Earnings Surge Despite Quarterly Decline﻿Northern Balochistan Braces for Very Cold Nights Amid Province-Wide Chill﻿PM Vows AI Integration to Modernise National Broadcaster﻿Pakistan Risks Limiting AI to ‘Consumption’ Instead of Innovation, Panel Warns﻿curtain on Karachi Biennale 2027﻿President Urges Ethical AI Adoption to Bolster Radio’s Future﻿Facial Recognition Cameras Now Guarding Entry Points of the capital﻿Pakistan Congratulates New Bangladesh Government, Hopes for End to Indian ‘Paralysis’ of Regional Cooperation﻿Victorious MNA in Faisalabad constituency backed by only a quarter of the electorate﻿Government Prioritises Key CPEC Motorway Sections in Balochistan﻿Pakistan Must Modernise or Face Economic Obsolescence, Warns Commerce Minister﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Stance on Kashmir and Palestine at Global Parliamentary Forum﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Unlawful Treaty Violation Threatening 240 Million﻿Gilani Urges Adherence to International Law for Settling Protracted Disputes﻿Extremism Begins with Ideas, Not Violence, Expert Warns Youth﻿University Targets Enhanced Practical Skills With New Framework Review﻿University Leadership Tackles Campus Water Infrastructure for Sustainability﻿Initiative Launched to Integrate Madrassa Scholars with National Legal System﻿16 Taken into Custody During Extensive Security Sweeps in the Capital﻿Pakistan Explores Major Chinese-Backed Sea-to-Steel Project to End Import Reliance﻿Transparency Demanded as New Export Fund Act Faces ‘Elite Capture’ Threat﻿Exporters Welcome 3% Interest Rate Cut on Key Refinance Facility﻿Intense cold wave in mountainous areas, dry weather across the country﻿Pakistan Takes Helm of Digital Cooperation Organisation, Pledges Focus on AI and Cyber Security﻿Rejection of resolution to ban alcohol in Sindh Assembly is regrettable: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan﻿Pakistan Adopts Commonwealth Nadi Declaration to Strengthen Democracy, Rule of Law﻿Kashmiris’ right to self-determination is natural and inalienable, Sardar Masood Khan﻿President Vows to Address Radicalisation’s Root Causes, Brands Extremism Grave Violation﻿Character and Vision Take Precedence Over Degrees for National Leadership, Federal Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal﻿Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan’s 121st birth anniversary celebrated﻿President Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Canadian Shooting Involving Students﻿Pakistan’s Aid to Gaza Surpasses 2,800 Tonnes with Latest Food Shipment﻿Sachal Sarmast’s Urs to begin on 14th Ramadan, preparations underway﻿Seminar held in Khairpur on the occasion of the International Day regarding the growing threats of violence and extremism﻿Karachi: Fire breaks out in Bahadurabad building; no casualties reported﻿Motorcyclist killed in rickshaw collision in Naushahro Feroze, driver flees﻿Sugarcane-laden trolley overturns on rickshaw on Misri Ji Wah Link Road, elderly passenger dies﻿Major Action Against Housing Societies in Jhang, Ban on Ownership Deed and Registry Without Plot Number﻿Delay in road repairs, 7 people killed in accidents on National Highway﻿Order to confiscate unregistered vehicles in Rawalpindi﻿Students Week 2026 at Shah Abdul Latif University, models and experiments showcased in Physics Science Expo﻿FIA foils illegal Umrah visa operation, 3 suspects arrested﻿FIA cracks down on Hawala/Hundi in Karachi, recovers 2 million rupees﻿2 individuals arrested for stealing copper and iron from Pakistan Steel Mills﻿FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi’s operation, more than 600 counterfeit perfumes recovered﻿FIA Composite Circle Sargodha’s operation, fake bond packets recovered, accused arrested﻿Bank guard who shot a woman in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar arrested﻿Suspected robber arrested in injured condition after alleged encounter in Karachi’s Korangi﻿Mayor Urges Opposition to Expedite Spending as Rs 46 Billion Development Plan Unveiled﻿Pakistan’s Corporate Sector Attracts Investment from 15 Nations as 3,881 New Firms Register﻿Pakistan’s Tech Sector Growth Outpaces Major Global Hubs: New Report﻿[Commodities, Market Watch]-Gold prices stable in domestic gold market, silver becomes expensive﻿Intense cold wave grips country, Murree’s temperature drops below freezing point﻿Pakistan’s hockey icon Tanvir Dar’s death anniversary observed, tribute paid to 1971 World Cup’s unparalleled record﻿Strike on Maqbool Butt’s 42nd death anniversary paralyzes Occupied Kashmir﻿Zardari Underscores Deep-Rooted Pakistan-Iran Bond on Revolution Anniversary﻿Government’s apathy and delaying tactics in Aafia Siddiqui case are condemnable: Pasban Democratic Party﻿Top Pakistani, Iranian Diplomats Stress Dialogue in High-Level Call﻿Pakistan, China Outperform India at Global SWAT Competition