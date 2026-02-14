President Asif Ali Zardari today issued a stark warning against the use of arms or incitement targeting state institutions, championing the importance of lawful political conduct.
Addressing a public gathering in Rahim Yar Khan, the President underscored that democracy is essential for the nation’s unity and overall progress. In a separate engagement earlier with the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Multan, he reaffirmed his commitment to bolstering national cohesion, according to a report by MOIB today.
Mr Zardari also commended the current Prime Minister, stating that the premier is making sincere efforts to stabilise the economy and maintain effective governance amidst numerous difficulties.