The first parliamentary year of the 16th National Assembly has concluded with significant legislative progress under the leadership of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
The assembly saw the introduction of forty government bills and eleven private members’ bills, out of which thirty-six government bills and six private members’ bills became law.
According to a report on Saturday, one of the key milestones was the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, focusing on judicial reforms and reinforcing parliamentary supremacy.
Other significant legislation included the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, aimed at strengthening the digital economy, and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, which updates cybersecurity and digital crime laws.
In addition to lawmaking, the assembly also adopted twenty-six resolutions over the past year, reflecting its role in addressing key national issues.