19 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists acquitted

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore Thursday acquitted 19 activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case pertaining to disturbances and damaging of state properties.

Announcing its decision, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar declared that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the TLP workers.

Saleem Khokhar Advocate and Sari Chaudhry Advocate represented the TLP workers in the case. The case on terrorism charges against these TLP activists had been registered in Farooqabad Police Station in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were released included Pir Afzal Alam, Qari Muhammad Siddiq, Hafiz Muhammad Shahbaz, Haji Ijaz Shahid, Hafiz Muhammad Shahzad, Gul Zaman Khan.