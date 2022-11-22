25 more Covid cases detected in Pakistan

KARACHI: As many as 25 persons tested positive for Covid across the country with no death from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, according National Institute of Health (NIH) report issued on Tuesday.

NIH has reported no death in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,574,939 so far while the countrywide death toll from the pandemic stands at 30,630 since the outbreak of the disease in Feb 2020.

According to NIH daily report, 25 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. Luckily, no death happened from the disease. The covid ratio was recorded at 0.72 percent from 3,478 tests.