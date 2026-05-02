

KARACHI: The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Jameel Ahmad, is set to visit the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to conduct a meeting with its leadership and executive committee members. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026, at 10:45 AM.





According to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the meeting will provide an opportunity for dialogue between the State Bank and the business community. Journalists have been invited to cover the event, and media outlets are encouraged to send a staff reporter and cameraperson to document the proceedings.



The post State Bank Governor to Meet with Karachi Chamber of Commerce appeared first on Pakistan Business News.