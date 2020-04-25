5131 arrested in Karachi in 34 days for violation of lockdown

April 26, 2020

Karachi:Karachi police arrested 5131 citizens for violation of lockdown from different parts of the megacity during the first 24 days of lockdown.

Police sources said that during this period 1794 cases were registered against the violators of lockdown.

However, in whole Sindh province 9262 citizens were arrested for violation of lockdown and 2892 cases were filed against them.

However, on Sunday, the35 day of the lockdown, some relaxations were given to citizens due to the holy month of Ramzan Sharif.

