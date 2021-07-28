Accelerate Announces Digital Platform Launch

Accelerate is a natural extension of HIMSS’s origins and foundation as a member-driven society

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Accelerate has entered the global health ecosystem as a purpose-built digital platform that drives 365 healthcare transformation by connecting health professionals to insights from peers and thought leaders, professional development tools, networking opportunities and curated content—anytime, anywhere.

Accelerate’s initial development has come from HIMSS, the global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology.

Accelerate is a natural extension of HIMSS’s origins and foundation as a member-driven society, and is an innovative solution aimed to support members, partners and the global health ecosystem 365 days a year.

Hal Wolf, the president and CEO of HIMSS, emphasizes: “Global operations, decades of experience, and thousands of members provide HIMSS with the critical scale and expertise required to execute such an ambitious pursuit. With unparalleled relationships among healthcare providers, industry executives, and public entities, Accelerate will be a digital platform that convenes a variety of health stakeholders.”

With Accelerate, professionals from all parts of the healthcare ecosystem have access to a highly personalized platform tailored to their unique needs. Organizations benefit from radically improved ways of managing, supporting, and developing their staff and members. Suppliers enjoy unmatched access to market insights, as well as innovative ways to engage with customers. Additionally, Accelerate will seamlessly integrate with curated 3rd party offerings—thereby empowering industry-leading partners to distribute their digital products and services through the platform 365 days a year.

“HIMSS membership has nearly doubled in the last four years to 110,000, with more than 36,000 living outside of North America. Last year underscored our commitment to respond and support our community and mission in dynamic ways and that we need capabilities to reach and support our members when they need it,” said Wolf. “HIMSS has lead the investment in Accelerate and helped it launch, and the platform will be an asset to not only HIMSS members, but to the global health ecosystem at large.”

Starting today, Accelerate is available to all HIMSS members, individual users, as well as to enterprises, organizations, and associations interested in getting access for their members.

Interested parties are invited to join a strong set of already-committed organizations and become part of the launch. For more information, visit www.youraccelerate.com.

Karen D. Groppe

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Mobile 312.965.7898 | Twitter @Karen_D_Groppe