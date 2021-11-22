Adeel Ashraf, who returned Rs 3 million rupees lost by a citizen in Gujranwala, became guest of IG Punjab 

Lahore, November 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that citizens who have attribute of honesty and spirit of service to people are real assets and heroes of our society. He said that honest man is honoured by Allah and Adeel Ashraf’s honesty is a role model for whole nation. Rao Sardar Ali Khan invited Adeel Ashraf, who had returned Rs 3 million rupees found in shopping bag in Khayali at Gujranwala to its original.

Upon this act of honesty, Adeel Ashraf was invited to Central police office. He was offered tea and an appreciation certificate by Rao Sardar Ali Khan. IG Punjab also rewarded Adeel Ashraf out of his own pocket. He said that co-operation between police and citizens is essential for betterment of society and police should encourage citizens to do good deeds.

Adeel Ashraf had found Rs 3 million rupees in a shopping bag on the road a few days ago, which he handed over to police and police delivered it safely to real owner. Adeel Ashraf thanked IG Punjab for encouragement and said that he was sure that police would return full amount to the said citizen, so he handed over the money to police.

