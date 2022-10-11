TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2022 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ –AGC Inc. (hereinafter “AGC”), headquartered in Tokyo, has announced the acquisition of its first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for float glass manufactured at its two Asian plants, PT Asahimas Flat Glass Tbk (*1) (headquartered in Indonesia) and AGC Flat Glass (Thailand) Plc. (headquartered in Thailand). This is the first EPD attained by the AGC Group for the architectural glass manufactured in the Asia-Pacific region (*2).

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202210047629-O1-xg94sU3n

EPD: ( https://ecoleaf-label.jp/pdf_view.php?uuid=ec3052ba-dff5-4cbe-b1ea-7155c94ab795.pdf&filename=JR-BS-22001E_ENG.pdf)

The EPD obtained by AGC discloses the environmental impact of the production stage for architectural glass, and it benefits owners, architects, specifiers, and building professionals by enabling to evaluate the environmental impacts associated with building materials.

The EPD is a type III environmental declaration which is compliant with the ISO 14025 standard and verified by the Sustainable Management Promotion Organization’s (SuMPO) Japan EPD Program. The environmental declaration also meets the requirements of the government’s building regulations, as well as contributing to earning points for obtaining green building scheme certifications, since green building rating systems (*3) award credits for building projects that use EPD-certified materials.

The AGC Group will utilize this EPD to contribute to green purchasing and procurement in the construction industry in Asia. The company will also widen its EPD coverage to high-performance glass products, such as coated glass, double glazing units and decorative glass manufactured at Asian plants.

The AGC Group has set the “promotion of sustainability management” as one of the priority issues in its medium-term management plan “AGC plus-2023,” and has set a target of achieving net zero GHG emissions from its business activities by 2050. The AGC Group will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable global environment by reducing GHG emissions and supplying products and technologies that contribute to energy conservation and energy creation.

Notes:

(*1) PT Asahimas Flat Glass Tbk is part of the global AGC group. Asahimas Flat Glass was established as a joint venture in 1973 between Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (now AGC Inc.) and PT Rodamas (Indonesian distributor of glass and related customer goods).

(*2) AGC Glass Asia Pacific leads the sales and marketing activities of architectural, interior, automotive, industrial and smart glass products for the Asia-Pacific region. It is part of the Architectural Glass Asia Pacific Company, AGC Inc., headquartered in Japan, and its regional headquarters in Singapore was established in 2013. For more information about AGC Glass Asia Pacific’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://agc-glassasia.com

(*3) LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system by U.S. Green Building Council and Green Mark Certification Scheme by Singapore Building and Construction Authority are examples of green building rating systems.

Source: AGC Inc.