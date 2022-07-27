Aisha calls for making functions of SOEs more transparent 

Islamabad, July 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha has stressed for making the functions of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) more transparent and accountable. Addressing a seminar on Improving the Corporate Governance and Performance of SOEs in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said there is imminent need to bring change in the state enterprises keeping in view the latest trends in order to improve their performance. He stressed that the Board of Directors of these enterprises need to be more effective.

Referring to the challenges on the economic front, the Minister of State said we have to take the country out of deficits and debt trap. He said the government has tried in the budget to mobilize resources in a more effective and equitable manner.

