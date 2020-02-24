AJK President condemns unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

February 23, 2020

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned Indian unprovoked firing in different sectors of Neelum Valley and termed it a cowardly act.

In a statement today, he said India by resorting to unprovoked firing at LoC wants to divert the attention of the international community from the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The AJK President said appealed UN and world community to take a serious notice of the Indian violations of 2003 Ceasefire Agreement.

Source: Radio Pakistan

Related Posts