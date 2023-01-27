AKU’s two-day training session concludes

Karachi: Aga Khan University completed a two-day training session of over 90 doctors from across 30 districts of Sindh, on life saving interventions which includes Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Bleeding Control. The Pakistan Life Savers Programme was established in 2020, a collaboration between leading healthcare organizations and the Government of Sindh, with a vision to empower the youth with life-saving skills that aims to train 10 million citizens over its course of efforts.

The training was conducted under the ambit of the PLSP Secretariat based at AKU’s Centre of Excellence for Trauma and Emergencies (CETE), hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Government of Sindh, nominated the participating doctors for the programme. This program is designed to equip the participants with essential skills that would help them to effectively train community members in life-saving skills.

The participating doctors would be tasked with disseminating the information further and implementing the programme, particularly in educational institutions, across the province of Sindh. To mark the completion of the 2-day training session, AKU hosted a private ceremony with the participating doctors and dignitaries from the Government of Sindh, including the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr.Azra Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary of Health, Mr. Qasim Siraj Soomro, and Director General of Health Services, Dr. Jumman Bahoto.

The chief guest of the event, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho stated, “Through a MoU with the AKU’s PLSP and with help of PLSP’s master trainers, we will prepare a force of trainers from the Government of Sindh’s health department. These trainers will train the people of Sindh in life-saving skills, district-wise.” Assuring full support for the programme, the minister continued, “We will also be proposing budgetary allocation for the dispensing of life-saving skills in our upcoming budget and will try our best to enforce bystander protection laws”. Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Junaid Razzak, director of AKU-CETE told the group, “Thousands of lives can be saved every year in Pakistan by immediate lifesaving interventions by lay rescuers and bystanders. Pakistan Life Savers Programme is an effort by many partners across Pakistan to empower these lay rescuers”

Dean of Aga Khan university and medical college, Dr Adil Haider, while speaking on the importance of the programme initiative said, “In a health landscape like ours where the healthcare system is already strained with limited capacity, training of millions of Pakistanis and creating an army of folks skilled in basic life-saving skills can make all the difference and create impact at an exponential rate. PLSP’s bold vision and training initiatives help propel AKU’s mission forward; improving the quality of life of our communities.”

The delegation from the Government of Sindh congratulated Aga Khan University on the session’s successful outcome, after receiving a brief on the programme and strategies implemented to further the mission of PLSP across the province.