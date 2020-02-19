Ali Amin Khan Gandapur condemns ongoing illegal curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir 

February 18, 2020

Islamabad, February 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has condemned the ongoing illegal curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). He was talking to a British delegation headed by Mayar of High Wycombe Councillor Muzamal Hussain who called on Federal minister here in Islamabad. He said that as a result of curfew there was total black out in the valley and 8 million innocent Kashmiris had been forced to live in the world’s biggest jail. Highlighting the miserable human rights conditions in IOK, the Federal Minister said that nine hundred thousand Indian occupying forces were committing worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

He said that thousands of Kashmiri youth had been abducted and put in jails by Indian occupying forces in last few months. In order to conceal the facts regarding miserable human rights condition in IOK, India is not allowing any independent human rights and media organizations to enter into IOK, he added. He further said that India had been blatantly violating all international laws including the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for last seven decades.

The Minister said that nearly hundred thousand innocent Kashmiris had been martyred in last seventy years. Discovery of mass graves in IOK has been verified by human rights organizations, he added. He said, Indian occupying forces are using lethal pellet guns to injure and blind Kashmiri youth with impunity. The delegation expressed its deep concerns on human rights conditions in IOK and shared their efforts for highlighting this issue.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the delegation for highlighting this issue and also expressed his gratitude to the British and European Parliamentarians for raising this burning issue for number of times. He called on the world community to stand up against the rising challenge of Narinder Modi’s Hindu fascist policies which not only threaten the minorities in India but also poses a great danger to the regional and international peace.

He expressed his resolve that Pakistan was committed to the just cause of innocent Kashmiris who had been waiting for their right of self-determination for more than seven decades. He encouraged the world community to play its proactive role in fulfilling the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir in order to ensure durable peace in the region. The delegation comprised of Mr Steve Bakor, Sui Hynard, Philps Hynard, Councellor Lesley Clark, Councillor Martin Clark, Councillor Zia Ahmed and Councillor Zafar Iqbal.

