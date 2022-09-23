All possible measures will be adopted to address problems of lawyers: Jogezai

Quetta: Sardar Sirbulund Jogezai, Secretary Information, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Balochistan, has said that all possible measures would be adopted to address the problems of lawyers.

These views were expressed by him while presiding over the meeting of Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) held in the provincial secretariat of PPP Balochistan here on Friday.

Urging lawyers of PLF to convey message of the party to other lawyers, Jogezai said that Peoples Lawyers Forum was having the status of backbone in the party.

He added that party was being organised in the country under the leadership of Chairman, PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Like splendid victory achieved in the previous local bodies election in Balochistan, PPP would also secure majority in the country, including Balochistan, in the forthcoming general election.

Meeting was attended by Behram Khan Tarin Advocate, President, PPP Lawyers Forum, Malik Tanveer Shahwani Advocate, General Secretary, Zahoor Agha Advocate, Secretary Information, Fareed Kakar Advocate, Senior Vice President, Hashim Khan Kakar Advocate, Bilal Jogezai Advocate, Asghar Ali Umrani Advocate, Ilyas Khosa Advocate and others.