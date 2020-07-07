All possible steps being taken to curb corruption: Meeting told

July 7, 2020

KARACHI:All possible measures are being taken to curb corrupt practices in Sindh as Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed to show zero tolerance for corrupts in Sindh.

This was stated in a joint meeting of Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman here on Tuesday at Revenue Office Clifton.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez, Member Land Utilization Director Anti-Corruption Sohail Ahmed Qureshi and senior officers of Board of Revenue also attended the meeting.

Dharejo said that Anti-Corruption Department was fully ready and cooperative in eradicating corruption in any department of Sindh and we were trying to develop a scientific mechanism to keep a vigilant eye upon the activities of corrupt elements in public sector.

It was also decided in the meeting that those Mukhtiarkhars and Sub-Registrars, against whom FIRs had been lodged, would not be given postings unless they were cleared from their respective cases. Mukhtiarkhars were further directed to coordinate with Anti-Corruption Department asking them to provide relevant records to ACE as needed.

Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman agreed to and further proposed to establish a Cell by notifying a joint committee comprising the officers of Revenue and Anti-Corruption to curb corruption and proposing action against non-cooperative officers.

