Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Romania calls on President

March 4, 2020

Islamabad, March 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Romania, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, called on President of Pakistan, here today. The President directed the Ambassador-designate to make efforts to further enhance and expand bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Romania in various areas of mutual interests. He asked Dr. Zafar Iqbal to work for the promotion of trade relations, particularly establishing linkages between the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries. The President also directed him to focus on attracting foreign investment as Pakistan offers enormous opportunities in this regard.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts