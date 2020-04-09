Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to arrest of ISIS-K leader

April 9, 2020

Islamabad, April 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to the arrest of ISIS-K leader, Aslam Farooqi, by the Afghan authorities on 5 April 2020. It was emphasized that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of this group, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s position in this regard was being regularly shared with the Government of Afghanistan and others concerned. It was underscored to the Ambassador that since Aslam Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed-over to Pakistan for further investigations. It was further underlined that the two sides should coordinate actions against the menace of terrorism, including through established mechanisms.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts