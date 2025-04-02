Kazuyasu Adachi joins as General Manager, APAC and President, Japan

BOSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, today announced changes to its executive leadership in Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Kazuyasu Adachi joined Anaqua as General Manager, APAC and President, Japan, responsible for leading all of the company’s commercial activities in Japan and Asia-Pacific as well as serving as a member of Anaqua’s global executive team. These changes come as the company continues on its steady path of long-term growth and investment in the region.

Kazuyasu has over 30 years of experience in the IP industry. At Panasonic Holdings Corporation, he held various management positions over 25 years, including serving as President and Representative Director of Panasonic IP Management Co., Ltd. He also played a key role at Suntory Holdings Limited, where he was involved in a broad range of IP activities, including the strategic management and utilization of intellectual property to drive new business creation. His expertise further extends to global IP management and IP dispute resolution across Europe, the United States and Asia, including South Korea and China, in addition to Japan.

Kazuyasu holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Osaka University in Japan, where he also completed a master’s degree in the same field. He also holds a Master of Arts in practicing management from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom as well as a Bachelor of Laws degree from Kindai University in Japan. Currently, Kazuyasu resides in Tokyo during the week and spends weekends with his family in Kobe. He enjoys playing golf, a passion he has pursued since his university days.

“I am excited to join Anaqua, a company I have known for many years as a client and IP professional,” said Kazuyasu. “It is an honor to lead Anaqua Japan and the broader APAC region into the next stage of growth and deliver the innovative, mission-critical solutions that IP professionals require.”

CEO Justin Crotty commented: “We are delighted to have appointed Kazuyasu-san to lead Anaqua’s Japan and APAC business. His deep IP knowledge and technology experience along with his familiarity with Anaqua will allow him to partner with our industry-leading clients in the region and provide strong leadership for our team. I am very proud of our business in Japan and the continued opportunity in the APAC region. I am excited for what is yet to come.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

