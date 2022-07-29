ANF seized 2588.145 kg drugs 8.500 kg suspected material worth US$ 47.539 million in 69 operations, arrested 74 persons including 3 women and 2 foreigners involved in drug trafficking and impounded 18 vehicles

Rawalpindi, July 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2588.145 Kg Drugs and 8.500 Kg Suspected Material worth US$ 47.539 Million internationally, arrested 74 persons including 3 women, 2 foreigners and impounded 18 vehicles while conducting 69 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 17.924 Kg Heroin, 2286.145 Kg Hashish, 254.400 Kg Opium, 3.432 Kg Amphetamine, 22.428 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 2.496 Kg Cocaine, 3340 x Ecstasy Tablets (1.32 Kg).

ANF Balochistan recovered 1257.025 Kg drugs in 5 operations while arrested 6 accused persons and seized 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1256 Kg Hashish and 1840 x Ecstasy Tablets (1.025 Kg).

ANF Punjab recovered 190.844 Kg drugs in 18 operations while arrested 13 accused persons including 2 foreigners and 1 woman in drug smuggling and seized 5 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.262 Kg Heroin, 127.600 Kg Hashish, 54 Kg Opium, 2.582 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.4 Kg Cocaine.

ANF KPK recovered 593.126 Kg drugs in 20 operations while arrested 21 persons including and seized 5 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.202 Kg Heroin, 469.715 Kg Hashish, 108 Kg Opium, 9.914 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1500 x Ecstasy Tablets (0.295 Kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 351.34 Kg drugs and 8.500 Kg Suspected Material in 8 operations while arrested 9 accused persons in drug smuggling and seized 1 vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.900 Kg Heroin, 346.900 Kg Hashish and 2.540 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 195.81 Kg drugs in 18 operations, arrested 25 accused persons including 3 women involved in drug smuggling while seized 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.56 Kg Heroin, 85.930 Kg Hashish, 92.400 Kg Opium, 3.432 Kg Amphetamine, 7.392 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 1.096 Kg Cocaine. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

