The delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by APHC-AJK Chapter Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi met the officials and workers of United Kashmir Welfare Alliance Karachi.
According to Kashmir Media Service report on Friday, they discussed the ongoing human rights situation prevalent in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ongoing suppression by Indian occupation forces.
The visiting Hurriyat delegation highlighted the ongoing killings, forced disappearances and human rights violations of Kashmiris by the Indian troops in the occupied territory and strongly condemned the atrocities inflicted on innocent Kashmiris.
Ghulam Mohammad Safi emphasized on highlighting the long-standing dispute of Kashmir at the global level, saying that India is committing serious violations of human rights in Kashmir, which cannot be ignored anymore and will be raised on international forums.
Safi highlighted the difficulties faced by the people of IIOJK, saying that the voice should be raised for the rights of Kashmiris not only in Azad Jammu and Kashmir but in the whole world.
Chairman United Kashmir Welfare Alliance, Sardar Zulfiqar, President Sudhanuti Welfare Association, Sardar Farooq Mahmood, President Rajput Association Raja Zaheer, President Al-Awan Organization Azhar Awan, President Namnota Welfare Sardar Karim Khan, Vice President Minto Welfare Trust Sardar Mubasher Hussain and others were also present where part of the delegation met APHC-AJK leaders.