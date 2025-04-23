Through a joint intelligence operation, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and CTD Police have arrested a highly wanted suspect associated with the Baloch Liberation Front from the Lyari area.
The suspect, Akhtar alias Akku alias Bengali, was arrested on charges of involvement in multiple acts of terrorism, and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.
The suspect Akhtar is a resident of Mohalla Sar Gowad, Lyari, and joined the BLF in 2019 at the behest of Faraz alias Ganj. The suspect has confessed to having done the recce of sensitive locations and making videos along with his accomplice.
During the investigation, the suspect revealed his involvement in the firing on a Chinese national’s vehicle in the area of Baghdadi Police Station on March 9, 2021. In this attack, Chinese national manager Jason and driver Khalid were injured, and an FIR has been registered at Baghdadi Police Station.
The suspect also disclosed his involvement in the recce of journalists in Hub Chowki. BLF terrorists planted a magnetic bomb on Shahid Zehri’s vehicle in Hub Chowki, resulting in Shahid Zehri’s death.
Following the arrest, the suspect has been handed over to the CTD Police for further legal proceedings.