Asad Umar urges shopkeepers to implement No mask, No service policy

May 31, 2020

Islamabad, May 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Planning Minister Asad Umar has urged shopkeepers to strictly implement “no mask, no service” policy, while entertaining customers to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic. He was chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad today. The Forum, in view of growing number of Corona cases, after relaxation in lockdown, too decided to engage market associations for the implementation of COVID -19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures in letter and spirit.

Asad Umar directed the NCOC to concentrate on the plan to ease the lockdown while strictly implementing the SOPs. He directed pursuing of a vigorous mass awareness campaign to highlight precautionary measures to contain COVID-19 and underscored government’s achievements in this regard. Expressing satisfaction over the availability of ventilators in countrywide hospitals, Asad Umar directed the concerned authorities to provide latest data about the availability of beds and other related facilities for the information of the people.

The forum suggested taking strict punitive action on violation of SOPs. The NCOC was told that the Resource Management System would be rolled out across country from tomorrow. Under the RMS, the hospitals would also share the details of local resources available to them, total admitted patients, denial of admissions, number of beds and ventilators available, as well as other facilities being provided to them.

On this occasion, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza said his Ministry is planning to mobilise retired doctors of public sector hospitals, young doctors, doctors on house jobs, and final year medical students to cope with the situation. He said new doctors and paramedics would be recruited through walk-in interviews. The forum was apprised of that the provinces have been asked to ensure community mobilisation and set up call centres in their respective areas by 15 of next month. The forum was told that Sindh and Balochistan governments are not agreeing on imposing smart lockdown. Instead, they preferred the home quarantine policy.

