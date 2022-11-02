Assistant Commissioner visits Peoples Bus Services route

Larkana: Assistant Commissioner of Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro traveled in the People’s Bus started by the Sindh Government’s Mass Transit Authority, met its staff and found out their problems here on Wednesday.

The employees told him that there was a dire need to remove encroachments on the ways so that the citizens could reach their destination on time and buses could be able to move freely. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Soomro reminded them that the route of the People’s Bus Service would be inspected on a daily basis along with the Anti-Encroachment Force personnel and wherever there were obstacles, they would be removed so that the People’s Bus Service will not be affected.

Soomro said that four months ago, the district administration prepared a route plan for the People’s Bus Service, but the roads were damaged due to unprecedented rains. He said that at present, only four buses were running but after the increase in the number of passengers, one more bus had been added today.

He said that all buses would cover a distance of eight kilometers from New Bus Stand to Quaid Awam Engineering University, the fare of which was Rs30 per passenger and this service was free for students.

He said that today he boarded the people’s bus and took information from the staff and drivers who made some complaints about the obstacles faced by them which would soon be removed as he himself had watched and inspected the obstacles together.