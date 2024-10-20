News Ticker: ﻿Students, teachers visit headquarters of FC Balochistan (South) in Turbat﻿LG by-polls underway in KP﻿Two killed as vehicle falls in gorge in IIOJK’s Doda﻿Punjab Govt plans artificial rain to overcome smog﻿Aurangzeb vows to maintain macroeconomic stability﻿Man dies after falling from train in Jammu﻿Garbage heaps in megacity spreading diseases: ShakoorIslamabad: Today marks the observance of International Day against Breast Cancer, aimed at heightening awareness of the disease and improving access to diagnosis and treatment for women globally.﻿At UN, Pakistan calls for observance of existing laws﻿Pakistan’s remarkable participation at GITEX will fuel growth of its IT Industry: IT Minister﻿PPP Chairman calls for unity to strengthen Parliament﻿President urges to educate people about breast cancer﻿President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Fitna alKhawarij﻿(NATIONAL) Mild earthquake shakes Doda town in IIOJK﻿Interior Minister lauds security forces for successful operations against Fitna Al Khwarij terrorists﻿Timely diagnosis of breast cancer can save many lives: Tessori﻿India subjecting detained Hurriyat leaders, activists to political vendetta: APHC﻿Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA, Kakul﻿Indian actor Salman Khan receives death threat from Bishnoi gang﻿Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO﻿Death anniversary of actor Saleem Nasir observed﻿PM urges media to raise awareness about breast cancer﻿Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris, tells APHC﻿Govt working to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Info Minister﻿Sixday Sindh Artists Exhibition opens at Arts Council Karachi﻿(NATIONAL) IIOJK road accident: Indian paramilitary soldier succumbs to injuries﻿PPP Chairman, JUIF Chief discuss constitutional amendment﻿(NATIONAL) Naval Chief calls on Military and Naval Leadership of Netherlands﻿NFEH seminar on breast cancer prevention, wellness held﻿No party blackmailing govt over constitutional amendment: Kh Asif﻿IIOJK people endure dire conditions under Indian military occupation﻿Int'l Day against Breast Cancer observed﻿KP: LG byepolls to be held on Sunday﻿Naval Chief visits Netherlands, meets top military leadership﻿21 SMIU employees get promotion letters﻿Meeting held at NDMA for Humanitarian Relief Assistance to Gaza, Lebanon﻿Pakistan reaffirms commitment to timely delivery of relief goods for Gaza, Lebanon﻿Ziauddin University's Call to Break the Silence on Breast Cancer﻿SFA inspects milk shops in Hyderabad, collects samples for testing﻿Reko Diq Mining Company selects graduates from Balochistan for training program﻿Pakistan hosts int'l Forum, Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on Oct 28-29﻿Sindh Information Minister hails launch of environment-friendly electric bikesCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education. universities to prioritise quality education.﻿(National): Motorways, highways being connected with economic zones: Planning Minister﻿15 injured as Quettabound passenger wagon overturns﻿BJP’s bulldozers targeting Muslims, their history, properties﻿Top performers of PTCL Group attend global startup event in Dubai﻿Romina urges PCCA to boost environmental efforts﻿Special Committee unanimously approves draft of amendment﻿CM Punjab approves new price control mechanism﻿CM asked to enhance capacity of Emergency Depts of all hospitals﻿Fowzia warmly welcomes govt’s letter seeking US presidential pardon for Dr Aafia﻿PM’s aide urges climate authority to coordinate with stakeholders for unified climate action﻿Naval chief visits Italy to attend TransRegional Seapower Symposium﻿PM vows to provide support to Pakistan Navy in antinarcotics mission﻿PTI holds demo for Imran’s release﻿CPEC a testament to how transport infrastructure can fuel economic growth: Ahsan﻿Rubaba seeks women’s economic empowerment for province's sustainable progress﻿SBP releases Governor's Annual Report﻿Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India on Saturday﻿Death rate among breast cancer patients has risen to 48%: Sharmila﻿Govt establishes relief fund to support unarmed Palestinians, Lebanese﻿Sir Syed Day: Rs5 million donation announced for SSUET students﻿Doctor, his nephew kidnapped: two others robbed near Shikarpur﻿Tribesmen block Quetta-Chaman highway﻿UNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolution﻿IIOJK HC to hear plea against LG's MLA nomination powers next week﻿Unidentified body found in Shopian﻿IIOJK cabinet passes resolution for restoration of statehood, Article 370﻿SCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous world﻿Pakistan Navy ship interdicts vessel carrying 1.3 tons of Hashish﻿PWA organises fund raising event﻿Senate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meeting Pakistan's first multi-mission satellite becomes operational﻿Envoy discusses collaboration opportunities with Singapore Manufacturing Federation﻿Bank Alfalah posts 23.5% growth in profit﻿Int'l Day for Eradication of Poverty observed﻿Kashmir's bleeding wound: Remembering October27, 1947﻿BISP chairperson announces increase in Benazir Kafalat quarterly instalment﻿Rahul Gandhi reiterates commitment to fight for IIOJK's statehood﻿No case reported about issuance of fake passport to any non-Pakistani citizen: NA﻿Rana Mashhood reaffirms PMYP's dedication to shaping prosperous future for Pakistan's youth﻿ECP fixes October 28 for receipt of applications for postal ballot for PB-08, Sibi by-polls﻿Protests, rallies banned in Punjab﻿Poverty alleviation inevitable for achieving SDGs: Ahsan﻿Balochistan National Party-M leader sees enforced disappearance in Pakistan﻿Finance Minister vows to continue reforms on taxation, energy﻿SCO Sec Gen expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's leadership role as SCO CHG Chair﻿CM Bugti says no one will be allowed to disrupt way of peace, development﻿Legal fraternity block Zarghoon Road area﻿Excise dept collects Rs55.48bn in first three months﻿CM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education﻿Call for resolving Karachi University's issues﻿Minister says e-commerce website will promote Sindh's cultural heritage﻿BU students visit NAB office in Quetta satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG Chair﻿CM Bugti says no one will be allowed to disrupt way of peace, development﻿Legal fraternity block Zarghoon Road area﻿Excise dept collects Rs55.48bn in first three months﻿CM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education﻿Call for resolving Karachi University’s issues﻿Minister says e-commerce website will promote Sindh’s cultural heritage﻿BU students visit NAB office in Quetta