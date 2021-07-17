Australia-Pakistan Virtual IT Delegation (VITDM) Meeting on Fintech

Islamabad, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):In continuation of the High Commission’s initiative of Virtual IT Delegation Meeting (VITDM), a B2B meeting between Pakistani and Australian IT companies in Fintech was organized by the High Commission in coordination with the Consulate General of Pakistan in Sydney and in Melbourne on 14 July 2021.

In his opening remarks, the High Commissioner welcomed the IT companies from Pakistan and Australia to VITDM. He highlighted the Fintech revolution in Pakistan with IT based technology supporting banking and financial services. He informed about the Government’s ‘Digital Pakistan Initiative’ in areas of agriculture, healthcare, education, trade ad commerce. The government’s ‘Ehsaas Programme’ was providing direct funding to the poor via Government to Person Payment. He further shared the incentives being provided by the government in Special Technology Zones for IT and Technological projects.

Mr. Ron Gauci, Chief Executive Officer of Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) informed about the match making/networking opportunities being provided by AIIA in Fintech and other areas of information technology.

Around 14 Pakistani and 15 Australian entities participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the companies presented profiles of their companies and made sales pitch. The meeting was moderated by Consul General of Pakistan in Sydney Muhammad Ashraf whereas Consul General of Pakistan for Melbourne Sardar Adnan Rashid, Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellor Hasan Kanji, as well as the representatives from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) participated in the meeting.

This was the seventh meeting organized by the High Commission in the last nine months under the VITDM initiative. The High Commission has initiated sectoral wise meetings to promote cooperation between the two sides. The first sectoral meeting in the field of Information/Cyber security was held in March 2021. The aim of these meetings is to promote greater business opportunities in the field of IT between the two sides and provide Pakistani companies a B2B platform with their Australian counterparts.

