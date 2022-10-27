Awareness among women must to tackle breast cancer: Moot told

LARKANA: Breast cancer is spreading rapidly among Pakistani women, while young girls are also suffering from it, who are suffering from stage 3 and 4 cancer before reaching the doctor due to ignorance.

These views were expressed by the experts speaking on the occasion of an awareness ceremony and walk about breast cancer in women held in LINAR Cancer Hospital here on Thursday which was participated by Prof. Rafia Baloch. On this occasion, Director LINAR Dr. Abdul Samad Shaikh said that the incidence of breast cancer in Pakistani women is increasing rapidly and young girls are also suffering from it. They suffer while women aged 20 to 40 years are also suffering from it in Pakistan but this trend among foreign women is 50 or of above age.

He said that at present, the number of patients is the highest in Larkana’s LINAR Cancer Hospital, where patients from many regions of Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh are treated. The most affordable treatment is provided to those suffering from the disease while all the facilities are provided completely free to the poor deserving patients.

Dr. Iram Naz said that women in Pakistan do not talk about breast cancer because of shame and even if there are complaints, the disease is not taken seriously, so there is a dire need to inform these women as they have breast cancer.

If cancer, bleeding and other symptoms appear, consult the expert doctor immediately and diagnose the disease forthwith at an early stage. She said that the complaint should not be taken seriously but the women should be told that there is a lump or blood in the breast, there are other symptoms of cancer including vaginal discharge, and it is necessary to immediately consult a doctor for diagnosis.

She said that women often ignore the initial symptoms and enter the hospital after reaching the third or fourth stage of the disease by which time most of the damage has been done. Dr. Iram Naz further said that it is unusual for young girls to suffer from this disease, so there is a dire need for awareness to avoid this disease.