News Ticker: ﻿Pakistan Paddle Federation Announces National Rankings﻿Minister Seeks Action Against Plastic Pollution Threatening Coastline﻿IG Islamabad Reviews Eid al-Adha Preparations with Key Officials﻿MQM Pakistan Condemns Attack on Workers; Press Conference Canceled﻿Pakistan vows to tackle climate change, control plastic pollution﻿’Fitna Al Hind’ Has No Connection with the Baloch People or Balochistan: Chief Minister of Balochistan﻿Director University Poonch meets with President Azad Kashmir﻿Pakistan marks World Environment Day 2025 with commitment to combat plastic pollution﻿Collective efforts needed to address environmental challenges: President﻿Motorway Police issues Eid travel advisory for safe and smooth journeys﻿Bilawal Seeks Global Support for Pakistan’s Peace Efforts Through Dialogue﻿Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia with a high-level delegation﻿Minister Tanveer Pledges Support for Small Farmers Amidst Economic Challenges﻿Pakistan Not Only Won the War but Also Gained Support from Multiple Countries: Sardar Masood﻿Pakistan’s 90% trade is managed through seaports: maritime minister﻿Provincial Push for Nutrition Reforms in Sindh Gains Momentum﻿CDA launches comprehensive cleanliness drive for Eid-ul-Azha in Islamabad﻿Islamabad admin finalizes Eid-ul-Azha sanitation plan, 200,000 biodegradable bags to be distributed﻿Round-the-clock Work Accelerates Liaquatabad Dakkhana Flyover Rehabilitation﻿DPM Unveils Robust Plan for Export Growth, Local Industry Protection﻿Garbage piles outside Civil Defense Office in F-8 Markaz: Traders frustrated, call for immediate action from CDA Chairman﻿Bilawal has given robust rebuttal to India’s assertive maneuvers: Memon﻿Foreign diplomats, ministers, mayor to offer Eid prayers at Polo Ground﻿Karachi Police Arrest 6 Armed Individuals in Clashes with Robbers﻿Karachi Police Arrest 6 Armed Individuals in Clashes with Robbers﻿Sports are essential for discipline and physical development: Punjab University Vice Chancellor﻿EID: Pakistan High Commission in UK to Close on July 6﻿Flood Commission Gears Up to Tackle Upcoming Monsoon Season; Karachi to Receive Special Attention﻿Govt Sets Ambitious Goals for Revival of Sick Industrial Units﻿Pakistan Committed to Countering India’s Proxies Warfare: Tarar﻿Pakistani Envoy’s Visit to Russia Boosts Energy, Trade Ties﻿The largest Eid-ul-Adha prayer gathering in Karachi will be held at the historic Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)﻿US Embassy Islamabad marks United States’ Independence Day﻿IGP Attends Funeral Prayer of Islamabad Police SI﻿Govt, PPMA Vow to boost indigenous pharmaceutical production﻿Climate Change Biggest Threat to Pakistan, Tells Secretary﻿National Police Academy delegation visits Safe City Islamabad﻿Death of Death Row Inmate in Sukkur Central Jail: Legal Proceedings Completed﻿Motorcycle Theft Debacle: Police Nab Notorious Gang, Recover 18 Stolen Bikes﻿Dollar expensive in the currency market﻿12 Outlaws Caught in Islamabad Police Crackdown; Drug Seized﻿Governor Tessori Receives Sacred Gift from Saudi Hajj Minister﻿Pakistan’s high-level parliamentary delegation concludes UN visit, spotlights Kashmir, respect for int’l law, and peace with responsibility﻿Biggest Eid-ul-Adha Prayer Congregation To Be Held at Polo Ground﻿Urgent action sought to curb rampant plastic pollution in Pakistan﻿Pakistan Urges Global Intervention as India Threatens Regional Stability﻿Pakistan Railways to Integrate Gwadar to Boost Central Asian Trade﻿PhD scholars at IIUI showcase innovative digital portfolios on tech integration in education﻿Maritime Affairs Minister Inaugurates Ladies Cafe at KPT﻿Indian-backed Khawarij are enemies of humanity, will end the scourge of terrorism: PM Shehbaz﻿Jam Vows Support for Pharma Sector with New Export Desk﻿Security forces neutralise 14 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO﻿Pakistan, ADB Seal $300M Loan Deal to Propel Economy﻿Bilawal Urges UN Chief to Play Role in Mitigating Rising Pakistan-India Tension﻿Maritime Minister Honours Female Matriculation Toppers at KPT﻿Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral ties during high-level meeting in Moscow﻿Obstructing the supply of food, medicine, and water in Gaza is a war crime: Haji Hanif Tayyab﻿Who else is more vulnerable to aggression in today’s world than children, says Allama Sajid Naqvi﻿Establishment of Monitoring Cell to Prevent Fertilizer Hoarding and Black Marketing﻿Four encounters between law enforcement agencies and criminals in Karachi, 10 criminals arrested﻿Energy prices should be reviewed, industries should be given economic relief: KCCI﻿FBR’s new tax rules have confused traders: Salim Wali Muhammad﻿Pakistan Sports Board Launches EPortal to Boost Badminton Rankings﻿Pakistan Russia Relations Bolstered Amidst Indus Waters Treaty Tensions﻿President convens NA session﻿French Ambassador to UN Engages With Pakistan’s Delegation on South Asia Tensions﻿PM Orders Prompt Completion of DiamerBhasha Dam﻿Bilawal raises voice against suspension of Indus Waters Treaty by India﻿AKU Launches LEADS to Transform Education with MicroCredentials﻿HC, Canadian Secretary Plege Strengthening Bilateral Ties﻿Maritime Minister Stresses Oil Spill Drills Role to Protect Sea Life﻿Byelection in PP52 witnesses notable decline in voter turnout﻿Federal Health Minister Urges National Unity in Polio Eradication Efforts﻿Sindh Prioritizes Ongoing Development Projects in 202526 Budget﻿A passenger van traveling from Daki to Quetta was hijacked by unknown armed men in Zhob﻿Engro Polymer Delegation Meets PM Aide, Raises Regulatory Duty Issues﻿Pakistan, Azerbaijan Vow to Boost Energy Collaboration﻿Currency Exchange Rates Surge: USD and Euro Lead the Rise Records﻿Pakistan’s Energy Vision Unveiled at Baku Energy Event﻿KSE Indices Surge as Trading Volume Hits New Highs﻿Hassan Nawaz and Haris break records in T20 Internationals, display brilliant batting skills Records﻿Pakistan Warns UN of India’s Treaty Violation Threatening Regional Peace﻿KP Judicial Academy Hosts Workshop on Refugee Law and Child Protection Records﻿Industries, Transportation Major Contributors to Air Pollution in Karachi: Report﻿Security forces kill seven India-backed terrorists in Balochistan﻿Pakistan Seeks OIC Support Against India’s Aggression in South Asia﻿India is avoiding negotiations on the Kashmir issue: Sardar Masood Khan﻿Pakistan Urges UN Security Council to Act Amid Rising Tensions with India﻿Seven Terrorists Eliminated in Balochistan Operations﻿A Severe Heatwave in Most Districts of Balochistan; Dust Storm Forecast for the Coastal Belt﻿SP Swan Zone Khurram Ashraf Assumes Charge﻿Immediate Action by Sindh Police Following Escape of Prisoners from Malir Jail﻿Murad inaugurates Child Rehabilitation Centre, seeks representation in power companies﻿Holding of an Open Court in Khairpur Mirs on the Instructions of the Federal Ombudsman﻿Organizational Meeting of MQM Pakistan, Announcement of Initiation of Development Projects﻿Senate Committee Ramps Up Efforts Against Drug Menace in Schools﻿PTCL Teams with DWP Technologies to Modernize Data Center Infrastructure﻿CCP Imposes Rs375 Million in Fines on Fertilizer Firms for Collusion﻿Pakistan Delegation Calls on Foreign Minister of Syrian Arab Republic﻿EU, Pakistan Strengthen Ties Ahead of GSP+ Monitoring Mission