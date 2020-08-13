Balochistan bans pillion riding for 20 days

August 13, 2020

Quetta:Government of Balochistan has imposed ban on pillion riding in Balochistan province for a period of twenty days.

A notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan here on Thursday says, “Whereas it has been made to appear to the Government of Balochistan that there exists fear of breach of peace and threat to the general law and order in different parts of Balochistan Province on the eve of 14th August, 2020 and Muharram-ul-Haram-2020.

It says, the Government of Balochistan in exercise of powers conferred under Sub-Section (6) of Section 144 Cr. P.C 1989 is pleased to impose ban on pillion riding in Balochistan Province with immediate effect for a period of twenty (20) days.

Related Posts