Balochistan’s prosperity, bedrock of country’s progress and security: Army Chief

Islamabad, July 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Balochistan’s peace and prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress and security forces shall be determined to defeat enemies of tranquality in the province. Addressing the 7th National Workshop on Balochistan in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday), he said it is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting people centric approach for attaining enduring stability. Highlighting internal and external challenges, General Bajwa said full spectrum threat demands comprehensive national response.

He said Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and Army is fully engaged in enabling National and Provincial response in synergy with other institutions of state. The Army Chief said we are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability.

The workshop was aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national and provincial issues and mounting cohesive response. A large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, and academia and media representatives attended the workshop. The Army Chief also interacted with the participants of the workshop.

