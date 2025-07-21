Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has approved “bird-free zones” to mitigate risks posed to aircraft. A complete ban has been imposed on littering, waste dumping, and bird feeding in areas surrounding the airport. The measure aims to reduce bird activity, which poses a serious threat to flights.
This step demonstrates the administration’s commitment to enforcing aviation safety protocols. Bird strikes can cause significant damage to aircraft, potentially leading to catastrophic incidents. By controlling factors that attract birds to the area, authorities aim to minimize such risks.
The restrictions encompass all forms of waste disposal and feeding activities that may attract birds near the airport. The administration is expected to outline the specific boundaries of these restricted zones and provide details on penalties for violators. This action follows reports of increased bird activity near the airport, raising concerns among aviation officials. The new regulations are designed to proactively address this issue and ensure safe air travel.