Cox’s Bazar: Bangladesh Women U19 beat Pakistan Women U19 by 36 runs in the third match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series, at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This was Pakistan’s first defeat in the tournament as their first match in the tournament against Sri Lanka on 25 January was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. Bangladesh Women U19 won the toss and opted to bat first. Anosha Nasir landed an early blow as she caught and bowled Eva Khatun for just six runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sumaiya Suborna (24, 33b, 2x4s) and Arbin Tani stitched a 42-run partnership for the second wicket, until Pakistan captain Mahnoor Aftab struck to dismiss the former.

Tani (31, 30b, 3x4s) fell to Maham Anees shortly after. Captain Sumaiya Akhtar’s bat produced a quick-fire 32 from 24, including four boundaries. Anosha removed Akhtar in the last over as the side ended with 136-4 in 20 overs. Rabeya Khan also contributed an unbeaten run-a-ball 23, with three fours.

Anosha picked up two wickets while Maham and Mahnoor had one each. In reply, Pakistan Women U19 could only manage to score 100 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Eyman Fatima hit 39 from 43, including a notable tally of five boundaries and a maximum, until she was removed by Rabeya.

Samiya Afsar scored 25 from 30, on the back of three fours and Komal Khan added 14 on 12, including two fours.

Vice-captain Laiba Nasir contributed an unbeaten 10 off 12, including one four. Afia Asima Era returned with two wickets, while Faria Akhtar and Khan dismissed a batter each. The Mahnoor Aftab-led side will now face Sri Lanka Women U19 in their next match, to be played on 30 January 2024.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh Women U19 beat Pakistan Women U19 by 36 runs. Bangladesh Women U19 136-4, 20 overs (Sumaiya Akhter 32, Arbin Tani 31; Anosha Nasir 2-22)

Pakistan Women U19 100-7, 20 overs (Eyman Fatima 39, Samiya Afsar 25; Afia Asima 2-12). Player of the match – Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh Women U19)