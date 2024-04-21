Bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan foiled

KHYBER: FC North and Customs authorities on Sunday claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

As per details, two vehicles carrying goods were checked at the Torkham Border, during which weapons were recovered.

Recovered weapons include three rifles, two pistols and 12,000 bullets of pistols and repeaters. The drivers were arrested and handed over to the Customs for further action.

Last year in December, Pakistan authorities had also foiled a bid to smuggle US-made weapons from Afghanistan by seizing a truck loaded with onions at the Torkham Border.