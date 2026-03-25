Bitget Brings Trading to the Track with MotoGP Brazil Activation and Smarter Speed Challenge

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), marked the opening of the 2026 MotoGP season in Brazil with an on-site activation and the expansion of its Smarter Speed Challenge mini-game, blending trading concepts with motorsport experiences.

The Brazilian Grand Prix, held from March 20-22 at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiânia, represents Bitget’s first sponsored MotoGP event in South America. Following activations across Italy, Germany, Catalunya, and Indonesia in 2025, the latest stop signals a continued focus on engaging new audiences in growing markets.

At the circuit, Bitget introduced a two-storey innovation fan booth designed to connect trading with interactive experiences. Visitors engaged with racing simulators, a VR racing game, and immersive installations, while also exploring how different asset classes can be approached within a unified trading environment. A branded VIP lounge offered an exclusive setting for partners and clients, alongside trackside visibility through circuit branding and global broadcast placements.

Bitget at the Brazilian Grand Prix

The activation extended beyond the physical venue through the Smarter Speed Challenge mini-game, which reimagines trading as a racing experience. In the game, assets such as cryptocurrencies, U.S. stocks and gold are represented as race tracks and collectible objectives, translating market concepts into a more intuitive and interactive format.

Bitget branded race bike at the booth

Since its launch on March 2, the mini-game has attracted approximately 100,000 participants, with a prize pool exceeding 120,000 USDT. Designed to bridge Web2 and Web3 audiences, the experience allows both traders and motorsport fans to engage with Bitget’s “one-stop trading” concept in a more accessible way. A limited-time in-game feature introduced during the Brazil Grand Prix offers additional rewards tied to the event.

“The way people engage with markets is evolving, and experiences play a bigger role in that shift,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Bringing trading concepts into familiar environments like sports allows more people to understand and explore them in a natural way.”

The Smarter Speed Challenge reflects Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange strategy, where crypto and traditional financial assets coexist within a single platform. By translating these markets into interactive formats, Bitget is expanding how users discover and approach trading opportunities across asset classes.

While the Brazil Grand Prix marked the start of the 2026 season, the Smarter Speed Challenge continues beyond the track, with ongoing rewards and future activations planned alongside upcoming races.

To participate in the Smarter Speed Challenge, please visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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