Bitget Closes November with $10B+ Stock Futures Volume and 34K BTC Reserves as UEX Momentum Accelerates

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its November 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting sustained growth across derivatives, onchain infrastructure, payments, and community initiatives as the platform continues to evolve into a fully integrated financial ecosystem.

One of the month’s standout milestones was the rapid scaling of Bitget’s tokenized equity products. Cumulative trading volume for Bitget’s U.S. stock futures surpassed $10 billion, while overall stock futures volume exceeded $5 billion, reflecting strong global demand for crypto-native access to traditional equities. The products allow users to gain synthetic exposure to major stocks through perpetual contracts, extending market access beyond traditional trading hours and reinforcing Bitget’s UEX vision of unifying crypto and traditional financial instruments in a single environment.

On the infrastructure front, Bitget became the first centralized exchange to integrate Morph Chain into its onchain ecosystem. The move expanded Layer-2 access through Bitget Onchain, improving scalability and interoperability while allowing users to interact with emerging blockchain networks directly from Bitget’s interface. The integration underscores Bitget’s focus on simplifying multi-chain participation without compromising transparency or efficiency.

Capital confidence remained a defining theme throughout November. On-chain data from CryptoQuant showed Bitget’s Bitcoin reserves rising to approximately 34,000 BTC by early December, continuing a steady accumulation trend despite heightened market volatility. This growth stood in contrast to broader industry behavior, where total Bitcoin held across centralized exchanges continued to decline, highlighting Bitget’s position as a liquidity destination rather than a transient execution venue. At the same time, industry data compiled by CoinDesk indicated that Bitget maintained around 6.16% of global derivatives market share, placing it firmly among the top four derivatives venues worldwide during a period of macro-driven repositioning across futures markets.

Bitget Wallet also recorded meaningful progress in real-world and onchain usability. The zero-fee crypto card expanded across more than 50 markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, while new bank transfer rails launched in Nigeria and Mexico, two regions with significant crypto usage and remittance demand. On the yield side, assets held in Bitget Wallet’s self-custodial Earn products surpassed $80 million, supported by strong adoption of stablecoin yield offerings and the rollout of native staking through Bitget-operated validator infrastructure. Gas-free transaction support was further extended to Morph and Sei, bringing the total number of supported networks to seven.

November also saw Bitget publish its “Ask Satoshi” report , analyzing global user interactions with the AI-powered GetAgent feature. The findings offered insight into how users across regions think about Bitcoin’s purpose, regulation, and long-term adoption, while highlighting AI’s growing role as an educational and analytical tool within Bitget’s unified platform.

Beyond products and markets, Bitget continued to pair growth with responsibility. The company supported emergency relief efforts following a major fire in Hong Kong and provided aid to communities affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu, Philippines. At the same time, Bitget strengthened its presence at global events and grassroots initiatives, from the Australia Crypto Convention to the LALIGA Youth Tournament in Southeast Asia, reinforcing its commitment to education, youth engagement, and community building through Blockchain4Youth.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said: “Our progress this year reflects constant evolution in how we serve our users. From expanding onchain access and tokenized markets to strengthening reserves, payments, and education, every step is about building a more connected and resilient ecosystem. UEX is not a static idea, it’s an ongoing commitment to meet users wherever they are in their financial journey.”

Bitget’s November 2025 Transparency Report underscores how the Universal Exchange model continues to take shape in practice, bringing together crypto assets, tokenized equities, onchain infrastructure, and real-world payments under one cohesive framework. As the year draws to a close, Bitget remains focused on deepening interoperability, maintaining transparency, and advancing a financial ecosystem designed for global participation and long-term trust.

For the full report, visit here .

