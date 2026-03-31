Bitget Leads BTC and ETH Futures Liquidity in TokenInsight March Report

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), ranked first in BTC and ETH futures liquidity in TokenInsight’s March 2026 Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report , leading all surveyed exchanges in both market depth and execution quality.

The ranking comes at a time when market volatility is driving larger and more frequent trades across digital assets. In this environment, liquidity is no longer just a benchmark, it directly impacts trading outcomes. According to the report, Bitget led cumulative BTC and ETH futures depth at both the 0.05% and 0.1% market depth bands. In futures execution quality, Bitget recorded the lowest slippage for $1 million BTC futures sell orders at 0.014% and for $1 million ETH futures sell orders at 0.025%, reinforcing the platform’s strength in handling larger trade sizes under live market conditions. Bitget also posted the tightest BTC futures bid-ask spread among all exchanges surveyed.

“Liquidity quality matters most when markets are moving quickly and execution becomes part of the trading outcome,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “What stands out in this report is not only depth, but consistency across major futures pairs where institutional and active traders are most sensitive to execution efficiency.”

Beyond futures, Bitget ranked second globally in BTC and ETH spot liquidity in both order book depth and spot slippage performance across the $500k and $1M order sizes. TokenInsight identified Bitget among the leading venues for tokenized gold (XAU) and silver (XAG) futures, where it ranked within the top tier for market depth and execution quality, reflecting broader user participation across crypto and macro-linked assets.

The findings point to a broader shift in trading behaviour, as trading activity increasingly spans digital assets and commodity-linked instruments. As macro volatility continues to influence capital allocation, deeper liquidity across both digital assets and commodity-linked instruments has become a defining factor in how users and institutions access global markets through unified trading infrastructure.

Bitget’s UEX model is designed to support this shift by bringing crypto and tokenized assets into a single trading environment. As users seek more efficient ways to navigate markets, liquidity and execution consistency remain key to delivering a reliable trading experience.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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