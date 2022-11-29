Bizenjo attends ceremony of handing army command to COAS Gen Asim Munir

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo attended the ceremony of handing over the command of the army to Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo attended the ceremony of handing over the command of the army to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

CM Bizenjo also called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and felicitated him on assuming the command of Pak-Army. He expressed his wishes for the success of General Asim Munir.