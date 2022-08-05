Board of directors meeting of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited

Karachi, Dawood Lawrencepur Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 25, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 08, 2022 to August 25, 2022.

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited was formed in 2004 by the amalgamation of Lawrencepur Woolen and Textile Mills Limited, Dawood Cotton Mills Limited, Burewala Textile Mills Limited and Dilon Limited. The Company was incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited Company.

The Company manages investment in its subsidiaries and associated companies and is engaged in the business of trading and marketing of renewable energy solutions, mainly solar, to commercial and industrial consumers, along with the legacy textile business.

The total number of shares of the Company are 59,299,809 whereas the Earnings per shares of the company is 8.28 in 2020 which was 17.95 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation is 490,924,000 in 2020 which was 1,064,236,000 in 2019.