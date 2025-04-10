Celebrating the new Bombardier Abu Dhabi Service Centre

Located at Al Bateen Executive Airport, the new service facility will be an important hub for Bombardier business aircraft in the Middle East

The approximately 120,000 sq. ft. service facility will provide quick, easy and convenient maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for all Bombardier business aircraft

Abu Dhabi is a dynamic financial hub for business and commerce in the UAE, and the new facility provides ease of use for Bombardier’s growing customer base

MONTRÉAL, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced the development of its new service facility at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), further extending its industry-leading maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities around the world. This new facility represents a strong partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports, leveraging their expertise and commitment to aviation excellence. The new facility, which will relocate from its originally announced location at the Abu Dhabi International Airport in 2022, further reinforces Bombardier’s commitment to serving its customers in this key market. The new location at the dynamic Al Bateen Executive Airport more effectively aligns with the needs of Bombardier customers.

At full capacity, the new OEM service facility is aiming to create approximately 100 aerospace jobs for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, further solidifying Bombardier’s presence in this important hub. Construction of the new facility is set to commence in the first half of 2025, with completion and operational readiness expected in the second half of 2026.

“We are thrilled to announce the new location of our Abu Dhabi Service facility at the dynamic Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services and Strategy. “This location is strategically aligned with all our aftermarket priorities and perfectly matches the needs of our discerning customer base. Our customers are accustomed to receiving an exceptional service experience wherever they are in the world, and this new facility in this dynamic financial hub will ensure they continue to receive the best service experience possible.”

“We are delighted to welcome Bombardier’s new service facility to Al Bateen Executive Airport, building on a strong successful partnership,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports. “This move represents a strategic alignment, given the airport’s dedicated focus on business aviation and its ability to provide a seamless and efficient experience for Bombardier’s clientele. This facility will further affirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading aviation hub and contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth. We are confident this collaboration will drive mutual success for both Bombardier and Abu Dhabi Airports.”

Bombardier’s newly located Abu Dhabi Service Facility of approximately 120,000 sq. ft., will feature a 55,000 sq. ft. hangar, a parts depot, and a complete suite of maintenance services including scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, aircraft modifications and aircraft on ground (AOG) capabilities.

The new facility will accommodate Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft, as well as the new Bombardier Global 8000, the company’s flagship of a new era, when it enters into service during the second half of 2025.(1) The new facility will provide the ultimate service solution for the region and the worldwide customers of Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft families.

The new Abu Dhabi Service facility further expands on Bombardier’s existing service footprint in the UAE. Bombardier’s Dubai Line Maintenance station provides Learjet, Challenger and Global customers with fast, efficient Aircraft on Ground (AOG) service capabilities, as well as general line maintenance capabilities.

(1) The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. All specifications and data are approximate, may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions. It is expected to enter service in 2025. Please also see the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the end of this press release.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global, Global 7500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

