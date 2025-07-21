Three people were killed and over 30 injured in a tragic road accident Sunday morning when a passenger bus overturned near Gambat on the National Highway. The vehicle, traveling from Karachi to Mansehra, was carrying 35 passengers.
Police officials attributed the accident to speeding. The deceased include the driver, Abid Ali, a female passenger, Reema Gul, and another passenger, Ehsan.
Rescue workers transported the injured to Gambat Hospital, where the condition of eleven individuals is reported to be critical. Authorities confirmed that speeding was the primary cause of this fatal accident.