﻿Call to construct sports complex, playground in Quetta’s Sariab Road area

Balochistan Pro-Green Boxing Association President Abdul Hameed on Tuesday demanded of the the authorities to construct sports complex and playground on the land adjacent to Radio Pakistan Station, Sariab Road, so that youth could develop their sporting potential.

In a statement, he said that Sariab Road, one of the backward areas of Quetta, had neither any sports complex nor playground, resultantly, the residents, particularly youth of the area, had been deprived of sports and recreational activities.

He said that land adjacent to Radio Pakistan Station Sariab Road had been allotted to sports and youth affairs department a couple of years ago for construction of sports complex and playground, but no action had yet been taken to meets sports needs of the region.

He appealed to the Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department and other authorities to construct sports complex and playground on the land adjacent to Radio Pakistan Station as soo as possible.